Nämä elokuvat saapuvat Netflixiin vuoden 2022 aikana

Suoratoistojätti Netflix on paljastanut palveluun saapuvan kymmeniä uusia elokuvia vuoden 2022 aikana. Uutta katsottavaa on Netflixin mukaan luvassa joka viikko.
Tulevista elokuvista Netflix nostaa esille muun muassa Ryan Goslingin ja Chris Evansin tähdittämän toimintaelokuva The Gray Manin, Daniel Craigin Knives Out 2 -komediaelokuvan ja mysteerielokuva Enola Holmes 2:n, jossa esiintyvät esimerkiksi Millie Bobby Brown ja Henry Cavill.
Toiminta + Seikkailu + SCI-FI
Draama
Komedia
Jännitys
Romantiikka
Animoidut + Anime
Koko perheelle
Netflixiin saapuvat elokuvat 2022
- The Adam Project
- Athena
- Carter
- Day Shift
- Enola Holmes 2
- The Gray Man
- Interceptor
- The Mother
- The Mothership
- Spiderhead
- They Cloned Tyrone
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
- Troll
- Seoul Vibe
- Khufiya
- A Jazzman's Blues
- Against the Ice
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Blonde
- The Good Nurse
- Hustle
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Operation Mincemeat
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Rustin
- Spaceman
- The Swimmers
- White Noise
- The Wonder
- BigBug
- The Bubble
- Knives Out 2
- Me Time
- Metal Lords
- Senior Year
- The Takedown
- Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming
- You People
- Black Crab
- Brazen
- Choose or Die
- End of the Road
- The Inheritance
- Monkey Man
- Mr. Harrigan's Phone
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Weekend Away
- Windfall
- Along for the Ride
- Don't Blame Karma!
- Falling for Christmas
- Lady Chatterley's Lover
- Love in the Villa
- The Noel Diary
- A Perfect Pairing
- Persuasion
- Purple Hearts
- The Royal Treatment
- Through My Window
- Untitled Holiday Rom-Com
- Love and Leashes
- Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood
- Bubble (Anime)
- Drifting Home (Anime)
- Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
- My Father's Dragon
- The Sea Beast
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
- Wendell & Wild
- 13: The Musical
- Boo!
- Ivy & Bean
- Matilda
- Rescued by Ruby
- The School for Good and Evil
- Slumberland
- Tall Girl 2
- We Have A Ghost