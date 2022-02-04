 
Nämä elokuvat saapuvat Netflixiin vuoden 2022 aikana

Kirjoittaja Janne Yli-Korhonen @ 4.2.2022 13:16

Suoratoistojätti Netflix on paljastanut palveluun saapuvan kymmeniä uusia elokuvia vuoden 2022 aikana. Uutta katsottavaa on Netflixin mukaan luvassa joka viikko.
Tulevista elokuvista Netflix nostaa esille muun muassa Ryan Goslingin ja Chris Evansin tähdittämän toimintaelokuva The Gray Manin, Daniel Craigin Knives Out 2 -komediaelokuvan ja mysteerielokuva Enola Holmes 2:n, jossa esiintyvät esimerkiksi Millie Bobby Brown ja Henry Cavill.



Netflixiin saapuvat elokuvat 2022


Toiminta + Seikkailu + SCI-FI
  • The Adam Project
  • Athena
  • Carter
  • Day Shift
  • Enola Holmes 2
  • The Gray Man
  • Interceptor
  • The Mother
  • The Mothership
  • Spiderhead
  • They Cloned Tyrone
  • Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
  • Troll
  • Seoul Vibe
  • Khufiya




Draama
  • A Jazzman's Blues
  • Against the Ice
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Blonde
  • The Good Nurse
  • Hustle
  • Luckiest Girl Alive
  • Operation Mincemeat
  • The Pale Blue Eye
  • Rustin
  • Spaceman
  • The Swimmers
  • White Noise
  • The Wonder


Komedia
  • BigBug
  • The Bubble
  • Knives Out 2
  • Me Time
  • Metal Lords
  • Senior Year
  • The Takedown
  • Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming
  • You People


Jännitys
  • Black Crab
  • Brazen
  • Choose or Die
  • End of the Road
  • The Inheritance
  • Monkey Man
  • Mr. Harrigan's Phone
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre
  • The Weekend Away
  • Windfall


Romantiikka
  • Along for the Ride
  • Don't Blame Karma!
  • Falling for Christmas
  • Lady Chatterley's Lover
  • Love in the Villa
  • The Noel Diary
  • A Perfect Pairing
  • Persuasion
  • Purple Hearts
  • The Royal Treatment
  • Through My Window
  • Untitled Holiday Rom-Com
  • Love and Leashes




Animoidut + Anime
  • Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood
  • Bubble (Anime)
  • Drifting Home (Anime)
  • Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
  • My Father's Dragon
  • The Sea Beast
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
  • Wendell & Wild


Koko perheelle
  • 13: The Musical
  • Boo!
  • Ivy & Bean
  • Matilda
  • Rescued by Ruby
  • The School for Good and Evil
  • Slumberland
  • Tall Girl 2
  • We Have A Ghost

Nämä elokuvat saapuvat Netflixiin vuoden 2022 aikana (4.2.2022 13:16)
