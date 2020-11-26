Black Friday -kampanjat käynnissä - katso tästä kaikki parhaat tarjoukset perjantaille

Black Friday lähti Suomessa käyntiin jo hyvissä ajoin ennen itse varsinaista Musta Perjantai -päivää. Tarjouksia on nähty viikon aikana runsaasti, joista osa on ollut todella hyviäkin. Nyt kaikki loputkin tarjoukset ovat tulleet julki usean nettikaupan toimesta.
Tarjouksia on luonnollisesti saatavilla satoja, joiden joukosta poimimme mielestämme parhaimmat yhdeksi listaksi. Osa uusista tarjouksista tulee voimaan, kun vuorokausi vaihtuu perjantain puolelle tai perjantain aamupäivän aikana. Verkkokauppa.comin uusimmat tarjoukset tulevat voimaan torstaina klo 21.15, klo 22.00 ja klo 23.00.
Kaikkien kauppojen parhaat Black Friday -tarjoukset löydät kätevästi tältä hintavertailupalvelu Hintaoppaan sivulta.
Tämä artikkeli sisältää yhteistyökumppaneiden linkkejä. Tuotteen hinta ei muutu, mutta saamme mahdollisesti siitä pienen komission.
Puhelimet:
- OnePlus Nord N10 5G, hinta 249 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Elisa
- OnePlus 8T 128GB, hinta 499 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Apple iPhone SE 128GB, hinta 399 euroa (säästä 125 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, hinta 249 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Gigantti ja Elisa
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G, hinta 499 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, hinta 599 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), DNA, Verkkokauppa.com, Telia ja Elisa
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB, hinta 899 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com, Power ja Gigantti
- Sony Xperia 1 II, hinta 799 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com, Gigantti, DNA ja Elisa
- Sony Xperia 5 II, hinta 679 euroa (säästä 220 euroa), DNA, Verkkokauppa.com, Gigantti ja Elisa
- Nokia 8.3 64 Gt, hinta 399 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Elisa
- Nokia 8.3 128GB, hinta 499 euroa (säästä 150 euroa), Gigantti, Verkkokauppa.com, Telia, Elisa ja DNA
- Nokia 5.3 3GB 64GB, hinta 129 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), DNA ja Gigantti
- Poco F2 Pro 256GB, hinta 399 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB 64GB, hinta 139 euroa (säästä 60 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Xiaomi Mi 10 8GB 256GB, hinta 499 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Telia
- Motorola Moto G8, hinta 95 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), Gigantti
- Motorola Moto G Plus 5G 64GB, hinta 199 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Elisa
- Motorola Moto G 5G Plus 128GB, hinta 349 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Honor 9X Pro 256GB, hinta 199 euroa (säästä 60 euroa), DNA, Verkkokauppa.com, Power ja Telia
Kellot ja aktiivisuusrannekkeet:
- Apple Watch SE 44mm Aluminium with Sport Band, hinta 229 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Suunto 3 -kello hinta 139 euroa (säästä 10 euroa), Telia, Verkkokauppa.com, Gigantti ja DNA
- Suunto 9, hinta 199 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Gigantti
- Polar Unite -urheilukello, hinta 99 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), Power ja Gigantti
- Huawei Band 4 -aktiivisuusranneke, hinta 19 euroa (säästä 10 euroa), Veikon Kone
- Huawei Watch GT 2e -älykello, hinta 59 euroa (säästä 56 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Huawei Watch GT Classic -älykello, hinta 69 euroa (säästä 10 euroa), Power
- Honor Watch GS Pro -älykello, hinta 199 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Telia ja CDON
- Amazfit GTR 47mm Aluminum, hinta 84 euroa (säästä 40 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Amazfit Stratos 3 -urheilukello, hinta 149 euroa (säästä 40 euroa), DNA
- Amazfit T-Rex -älykello, hinta 99 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), DNA
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 Slate, hinta 129 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Garmin Vivomove 3S -hybridiälykello, hinta 149 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), DNA
Tietokoneet:
- Asus ZenBook S UX393JA-PURE2, hinta 1499 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Gigantti
- Asus ZenBook 14 UX425JA-PURE2 -kannettava, hinta 699 euroa (säästä 80 euroa), DNA
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13" 8GB 256GB, hinta 899 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Gigantti ja Power
- Huawei MateBook X Pro i7 dGPU 16GB 1TB (2020) kannettava tietokone, hinta 1299 euroa (säästä 200 euroa), DNA, Gigantti ja Power
- Huawei MateBook D 15 r5 8GB 256GB (2020), hinta 449 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Gigantti ja Power
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i5 8GB 128GB, hinta 799 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Gigantti ja Power
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 i5 8GB 128GB 13,5", hinta 899 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Gigantti ja Power
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-E10009, hinta 389 euroa (säästä 40 euroa), Gigantti
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 WiFi 128 GB, hinta 549 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Gigantti ja Power
Tietokoneen oheislaitteet:
- Razer DeathAdder V2 -pelihiiri, hinta 44,95 euroa (säästä 22 euroa), Gigantti ja Verkkokauppa.com
- Razer Basilisk V2 -pelihiiri, hinta 49,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate -pelihiiri, hinta 99,90 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Razer Viper -pelihiiri, hinta 49,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Razer Viper Mini -pelihiiri, hinta 24,95 euroa (säästä 12 euroa), Gigantti
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed, hinta 79,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Gigantti ja Verkkokauppa.com
- Glorious PC Gaming Race Model D -hiiri, hinta 39,90 euroa (säästä 15 euroa), Max Gaming ja CDON
- Razer BlackWidow Elite Green Switch -näppäimistö, hinta 99,95 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), Gigantti ja Power
- Razer Huntsman Mini -näppäimistö, hinta 89,95 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Gigantti
- Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Clicky -näppäimistö, hinta 179 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Telia
Komponentit:
- PNY RTX 3090 24GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB 3-FAN 3Slot -näytönohjain, hinta 1599 euroa (100 euroa), Gigantti
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R RGB (3x120mm) -jäähdytin, hinta 99,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite 240 (2x120mm) -prosessorijäähdytin, hinta 39,90 euroa (säästä 10 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- MSI MAG Z490 TOMAHAWK Intel Z490 LGA1200 ATX -emolevy, hinta 159,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- MSI MPG X570 GAMING EDGE WIFI AM4 ATX-emolevy, hinta 159,90 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Asus Prime X570-Pro AM4 ATX-emolevy, hinta 179,90 euroa (säästä 40 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Phanteks Enthoo EVOLV Shift X -kotelo, hinta 89 euroa (säästä 10 euroa), CDON
- Fractal Design Era - ITX-kotelo, hinta 69,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Samsung T7 Touch -ulkoinen SSD-levy 500 Gt, hinta 79,90 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com ja Power
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus Series MZ-V7S1T0BW 1TB SSD, hinta 129,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus Series MZ-V7S500BW 500GB, hinta 79,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Samsung T5 kannettava SSD-muisti 500 GB, hinta 69,95 euroa (säästä 14,95 euroa), Gigantti
Näytöt:
- MSI Optix MAG342CQRV 34" 3440 x 1440 100Hz -näyttö, hinta 349 euroa (säästä 150 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Lenovo ThinkVision T27h-20 -näyttö, hinta 249 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Lenovo Legion Y27gq-25 27" WQHD 240Hz -pelinäyttö, hinta 499,90 euroa (säästä 250 euroa)
- MSI Optix MPG341CQR 34" 144Hz kaareva pelinäyttö, hinta 599 euroa (säästä 250 euroa), Gigantti
- Samsung Odyssey G9 49" 5120 x 1440 240Hz -pelinäyttö, hinta 1199 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Samsung Odyssey 5K C49RG90S 49" 120Hz kaareva pelinäyttö, hinta 799 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Gigantti
- Samsung SR358 -näyttö, hinta 99 euroa (säästä 40 euroa), Telia
Kuulokkeet ja kaiuttimet:
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless, hinta 69,90 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- JBL Quantum ONE -pelikuuloke vastamelutoiminnolla, hinta 129 euroa (säästä 120 euroa), Gigantti ja Verkkokauppa.com
- Corsair HS60 PRO -pelikuulokkeet, hinta 44,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 -kuulokkeet, hinta 159 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), Gigantti
- AKG N700NC M2 vastamelukuulokkeet, hinta 149 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), DNA ja Veikon Kone
- JBL Club One -vastamelukuulokkeet, hinta 179 euroa (säästä 170 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Sennheiser HD 450BT -kuulokkeet, hinta 129,90 euroa (säästä 25 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- JBL Live 650BTNC -kuulokkeet, hinta 79 euroa (säästä 15 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com, Gigantti ja Power
- Adidas RPT-01 -urheilukuulokkeet, hinta 99 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), DNA ja Verkkokauppa.com
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus -täysin langattomat kuulokkeet, hinta 99 euroa (säästä 15 euroa), DNA ja Gigantti
- Jabra Elite 75t -täysin langattomat kuulokkeet, hinta 99 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Gigantti ja Verkkokauppa.com
- Harman Kardon Fly -täysin langattomat nappikuulokkeet, hinta 119 euroa (säästä 60 euroa), DNA
- Huawei FreeBuds 3i -täysin langattomat nappikuulokkeet, hinta 49 euroa (säästä 10 euroa), DNA, Gigantti ja Power
- JBL Link Bar -Android-soundbar, hinta 149 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Huawei Sound X Bluetooth kaiutin, hinta 149 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), Gigantti
- Klipsch Reference R-51PM -kaiuttimet, hinta 299 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
Robottipölynimurit:
- Neato Botvac D7 Connected, hinta 369 euroa (säästä 40 euroa), Gigantti ja Verkkokauppa.com
- iRobot Roomba i7 7156, hinta 499 euroa (säästä 200 euroa), Power
- iRobot Roomba 980, hinta 388 euroa (säästä 111 euroa), Gigantti
Televisiot:
- Philips 70PUS7855 70" Smart 4K Ultra HD LED -televisio, hinta 699,90 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Philips 58PUS8505 58" Smart Android 4K Ultra HD LED -televisio, hinta 499,90 euroa (säästä 200 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Samsung UE55TU8005 55" 4K, hinta 479 euroa (säästä 110 euroa), DNA
- Samsung QE55Q60TAU 55" 4K Ultra HD LED-televisio, hinta 529 euroa (säästä 60 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Philips The One 70PUS8535 70" 4K, hinta 799 euroa (säästä 400 euroa), Power
- Sony Bravia KD-55A85 55" 4K, hinta 1299 euroa (säästä 600 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Sony KD-65A85 65" Android 4K Ultra HD OLED -televisio, hinta 1999 euroa (säästä 1000 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
Muut:
- Elgato Stream Deck -ohjain, hinta 99,95 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), Gigantti
- HyperX QuadCast -mikrofoni, hinta 89,95 euroa (säästä 10 euroa), Gigantti
- Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros, hinta 49,90 euroa (säästä 10 euroa), Gigantti
- GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle, hinta 349 euroa (säästä 40 euroa), Gigantti ja Dustin Home
- Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR -mediatoistin, hinta 53,90 euroa (säästä 5 euroa), Power
- nVidia Shield TV, hinta 139 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Power
- Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter pakkaus (9 kpl), hinta 121,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Gigantti
- Arlo Pro 3 -valvontajärjestelmä kahdella 2K QHD -tasoisella kameralla, hinta 399 euroa (säästä 70 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- TP-Link Archer AX50 - Wifi 6 reititin, hinta 49 euroa (säästä 60 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
Mielestänne siis Telian 400 euron alennus S10+ ja S20-puhelimista ei ole yhtä hyvä kuin 20 euron alennus Nokia 5.3:sta?
Kaiketi nuo olis mahtunu tuohon puhelimien joukkoon.