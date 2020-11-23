Black Friday -kampanjat käynnissä - katso tästä kaikki parhaat alkuviikon tarjoukset

Black Friday on lähtenyt Suomessa vauhdikkaasti käyntiin usean jälleenmyyjän toimesta. Gigantti, Telia ja Power aloittivat omat kampanjansa jo viime viikon puolella ja nyt myös muidenkin jälleenmyyjien toimesta on ilmestynyt erilaisia kampanjoita.
Tarjouksia on luonnollisesti saatavilla satoja, joiden joukosta poimimme mielestämme parhaimmat yhdeksi listaksi. Tällä hetkellä jo löytyy hyviäkin tarjouksia, mutta kaikista parhaimmat tarjoukset nähdään perjantaina 27.11, joka on siis varsinainen Black Friday -päivä.
Kaikkien kauppojen parhaat Black Friday -tarjoukset löydät kätevästi tältä hintavertailupalvelu Hintaoppaan sivulta.
Puhelimet:
Kellot ja aktiivisuusrannekkeet:
Tietokoneet:
Tietokoneen oheislaitteet:
Komponentit:
Näytöt:
Kuulokkeet ja kaiuttimet:
Robottipölynimurit:
Muut:
Tämä artikkeli sisältää yhteistyökumppaneiden linkkejä. Tuotteen hinta ei muutu, mutta saamme mahdollisesti siitä pienen komission.
Kaikkien kauppojen parhaat Black Friday -tarjoukset löydät kätevästi tältä hintavertailupalvelu Hintaoppaan sivulta.
Puhelimet:
- Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, hinta 249 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Gigantti ja Elisa
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G, hinta 499 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, hinta 599 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), DNA, Verkkokauppa.com, Telia ja Elisa
- Sony Xperia 1 II, hinta 799 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com, Gigantti, DNA ja Elisa
- Sony Xperia 5 II, hinta 679 euroa (säästä 220 euroa), DNA, Verkkokauppa.com, Gigantti ja Elisa
- Nokia 8.3 128GB, hinta 499 euroa (säästä 150 euroa), Gigantti, Verkkokauppa.com, Telia, Elisa ja DNA
- Nokia 5.3 3GB 64GB, hinta 129 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), DNA ja Gigantti
- Xiaomi Mi 10 8GB 256GB, hinta 499 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Telia
- Motorola Moto G 5G Plus 128GB, hinta 349 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Honor 9X Pro 256GB, hinta 199 euroa (säästä 60 euroa), DNA, Verkkokauppa.com, Power ja Telia
- Motorola Razr -Android-puhelin kulta, hinta 799 euroa (säästä 400 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
Kellot ja aktiivisuusrannekkeet:
- Huawei Watch GT 2e -älykello, hinta 79 euroa (säästä 36 euroa), Gigantti ja Elisa
- Huawei Watch GT Classic -älykello, hinta 69 euroa (säästä 10 euroa), Power
- Amazfit Stratos 3 -urheilukello, hinta 149 euroa (säästä 40 euroa), DNA
- Amazfit T-Rex -älykello, hinta 99 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), DNA
Tietokoneet:
- Asus ZenBook 14 UX425JA-PURE2 -kannettava, hinta 699 euroa (säästä 80 euroa), DNA
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13" 8GB 256GB, hinta 899 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Gigantti ja Power
- Huawei MateBook X Pro i7 dGPU 16GB 1TB (2020) kannettava tietokone, hinta 1299 euroa (säästä 200 euroa), DNA, Gigantti ja Power
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i5 8GB 128GB, hinta 799 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Gigantti ja Power
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 i5 8GB 128GB 13,5", hinta 899 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Gigantti ja Power
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 WiFi 128 GB, hinta 549 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Gigantti ja Power
Tietokoneen oheislaitteet:
- Razer DeathAdder V2 -pelihiiri, hinta 44,95 euroa (säästä 22 euroa), Gigantti ja Verkkokauppa.com
- Razer Basilisk V2 -pelihiiri, hinta 49,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate -pelihiiri, hinta 99,90 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Razer Viper -pelihiiri, hinta 49,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Razer Viper Mini -pelihiiri, hinta 24,95 euroa (säästä 12 euroa), Gigantti
- Razer Huntsman Mini -näppäimistö, hinta 89,95 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Gigantti
Komponentit:
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R RGB (3x120mm) -jäähdytin, hinta 99,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite 240 (2x120mm) -prosessorijäähdytin, hinta 39,90 euroa (säästä 10 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- MSI MAG Z490 TOMAHAWK Intel Z490 LGA1200 ATX -emolevy, hinta 159,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- MSI B550-A PRO AM4 ATX-emolevy, hinta 109,90 euroa (säästä 16 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- MSI MPG X570 GAMING EDGE WIFI AM4 ATX-emolevy, hinta 159,90 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Asus Prime X570-Pro AM4 ATX-emolevy, hinta 179,90 euroa (säästä 40 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- MSI MEG X570 UNIFY AM4 ATX-emolevy, hinta 239,90 euroa (säästä 60 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Fractal Design Era - ITX-kotelo, hinta 69,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Samsung T7 Touch -ulkoinen SSD-levy 500 Gt, hinta 79,90 euroa (säästä 30 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com ja Power
- Samsung T5 kannettava SSD-muisti 500 GB, hinta 69,95 euroa (säästä 14,95 euroa), Gigantti
Näytöt:
- Acer SA270Abi 27" Full HD IPS -näyttö, hinta 99 euroa (säästä 60 euroa), Gigantti
- AOC CQ32G1 31,5" QHD 144Hz kaareva pelinäyttö, hinta 249 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Gigantti
- Lenovo Legion Y27gq-25 27" WQHD 240Hz -pelinäyttö, hinta 499,90 euroa (säästä 250 euroa)
- MSI Optix MAG341CQ 34" 100Hz -kaareva näyttö, hinta 299,90 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- MSI Optix MAG251RX 24,5" Full HD 240Hz -näyttö, hinta 279,90 euroa (säästä 70 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- MSI Optix MPG341CQR 34" 144Hz kaareva pelinäyttö, hinta 599 euroa (säästä 250 euroa), Gigantti
- Samsung Odyssey G9 49" 5120 x 1440 240Hz -pelinäyttö, hinta 1199 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Samsung Odyssey 5K C49RG90S 49" 120Hz kaareva pelinäyttö, hinta 799 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Gigantti
- Samsung C34H890 34" 3440 x 1440, 100 Hz -näyttö, hinta 399,90 euroa (säästä 111 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
Kuulokkeet ja kaiuttimet:
- Corsair HS60 PRO -pelikuulokkeet, hinta 44,90 euroa (säästä 20 euroa)
- JBL Club One -vastamelukuulokkeet, hinta 179 euroa (säästä 170 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- Sennheiser HD 450BT -kuulokkeet, hinta 129,90 euroa (säästä 25 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
- JBL Live 650BTNC -kuulokkeet,
hinta 79 euroa (säästä 15 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com, Gigantti ja Power
- Adidas RPT-01 -urheilukuulokkeet, hinta 99 euroa (säästä 20 euroa), DNA ja Verkkokauppa.com
- Jabra Elite 75t -täysin langattomat kuulokkeet, hinta 99 euroa (säästä 50 euroa), Gigantti ja Verkkokauppa.com
- Harman Kardon Fly -täysin langattomat nappikuulokkeet, hinta 119 euroa (säästä 60 euroa), DNA
- Huawei FreeBuds 3i -täysin langattomat nappikuulokkeet, hinta 49 euroa (säästä 10 euroa), DNA, Gigantti ja Power
- JBL Link Bar -Android-soundbar, hinta 149 euroa (säästä 100 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
Robottipölynimurit:
- Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Pro, hinta 249 euroa (säästä 70 euroa), Gigantti
- Neato Botvac D7 Connected, hinta 369 euroa (säästä 40 euroa), Gigantti ja Verkkokauppa.com
- iRobot Roomba i7 7156, hinta 499 euroa (säästä 200 euroa), Power
- iRobot Roomba 980, hinta 388 euroa (säästä 111 euroa), Gigantti
Muut:
- Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR -mediatoistin, hinta 53,90 euroa (säästä 5 euroa), Power
- Oculus Rift S VR-lasit, hinta 349 euroa (säästä 70 euroa), Gigantti
- Arlo Pro 3 -valvontajärjestelmä kahdella 2K QHD -tasoisella kameralla, hinta 399 euroa (säästä 70 euroa), Verkkokauppa.com
Tämä artikkeli sisältää yhteistyökumppaneiden linkkejä. Tuotteen hinta ei muutu, mutta saamme mahdollisesti siitä pienen komission.
Mielestänne siis Telian 400 euron alennus S10+ ja S20-puhelimista ei ole yhtä hyvä kuin 20 euron alennus Nokia 5.3:sta?
Kaiketi nuo olis mahtunu tuohon puhelimien joukkoon.