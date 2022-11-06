Tässä sarjat ja elokuvat, jotka eivät ole saatavilla Netflixin mainosversiossa Yhdysvalloissa

Netflix on hiljattain esitellyt uuden palvelumallin, joka tarjoaa Netflixin suoratoistosisältöä edullisemmin ja mainoksilla varustettuna. Mainoksien lisäksi uusi puoliksi mainosrahoitteinen malli sisältää muitenkin haittapuolia.

Sisällön laadun puolesta uusi versio tarjoaa vain HD-tason (720p) videoita, verrattuna normaalin tilausmallin Full HD -resoluutioon (1080p) ja Premium-tilauksen UHD -resoluutioon (4K). Tästä Netflix toki kertoo isolla palvelun yhteydessä, mutta hieman pienemmällä printillä on kerrottu sisällön määrästä.

Netflix Basic tilaus ei näes pidä sisällään kaikkea Netflixistä löytyvää sisältöä kahden muun tilausversion tavoin. Suoratoistojätti ei tarjoa, ainakaan vielä, listaa ohjelmista, joita ei palvelussa Basic-tilauksella voi katsoa.

Onneksi GameSpot on käynyt läpi sisältöä ja saanut selville, että ainakin Yhdysvalloissa oheiset 258 elokuvaa ja TV-sarjaa eivät kuulu Basic-tilaukseen. Tämä tosin vaihtelee markkinoittain, koska kyse on Netflixin mukaan lisensointirajoituksista, joten Suomessa lista on hieman erilainen. Mukana on tosin myös Netflix Originals -alkuperäissisältöä, jonka suhteen ei pitäisi olla lisensointiongelmia.



Elokuvat



21



28 Days



30 Minutes or Less



The Age of Adaline



Alpha and Omega



The Alpinist



American Murder: The Family Next Door



American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules



American Ultra



August: Osage County



Backtrace



The Bad Guys



Bad Words



A Baker and the Beauty



Battle: Los Angeles



Ben is Back



Big Eyes



Birth of the Dragon



Blackhat



Blade of the 47 Ronin



Blair Witch



Blue Jasmine



Blood and Bone



The Book of Henry



The Bounty Hunter



Casino Royale (2006)



El Chema



Children of the Sea



Cleaner



Contraband



Crimson Peak



Daddy Day Camp



The Danish Girl



Darkest Hour



Delta Farce



Dope



Doom Annihilation



Dracula Untold



Dragonheart: Vengeance



The Duff



Effie Gray



Empire State



Endless Love



Escape from Planet Earth



Falsa Identidad



Father Christmas is Back



Father Stu



Final Score



Fireworks



Five Feet Apart



The Forest



Funan



Geronimo: An American Legend



Get On Up



The Giver



Good Girls



A Good Old Fashioned Orgy



Good on Paper



Grand Daddy Day Care



The Green Inferno



Hail, Caesar!



The Hateful Eight



The Hateful Eight: Extended Version



Hell or High Water



Hop



How High 2



The Hurt Locker



Honey Girls



If Beale Street Could Talk



The Imitation Game



Imposters



Incarnate



The Interpreter



The Interview



It Follows



Jarhead: Law of Return



Jem and the Holograms



Jexi



John Carpenter's Vampires



Justice



King of Thieves



A Knight's Tale



Labyrinth



Land of the Lost



Lee Daniels' The Butler



Legend (2015)



Les Misérables (2012)



Linewatch



The Little Rascals



The Little Vampire



LOL



Loving



Lowrider



Made of Honor



Man on a Ledge



Margin Call



The Mask of Zorro



Missing Link



The Mist



MFKZ



A Monster Calls



Morbius



Mr. Right



The Munsters



Nocturnal Animals



Notting Hill



Oblivion



Okko's Inn



Ouija: Origin of Evil



Paddington



The Phantom Thread



Pineapple Express



Piranha (2010)



The Poison Rose



Pope Francis: A Man of his Word



Puerto Ricans in Paris



Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale



Quantum of Solace



Rambo (2008)



Rambo: Last Blood



Ratchet & Clank



Raw



Resident Evil



Resident Evil: Retribution



Resident Evil: Apocalypse



Riot



Road House



Robin Hood (2010)



RV



Rush



St. Vincent



Savages



Scary Movie V



Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark



Seven Pounds



Seventh Son



The Shack



She's Funny That Way



Shooter



Siberia



Sing 2



Skyfall



Snatch



Sorry to Bother You



Soul Plane



Speed Kills



The Spy Next Door



State of Play



Steve Jobs



Still Alice



The Stolen



S.W.A.T. Under Siege



The Take



Take the Ball Pass the Ball



Term Life



That's My Boy



Trading Paint



Tremors: Shrieker Island



Undercover Brother 2



Umma



Uncharted



Undefeated



Unfriended



In a Valley of Violence



Vampires vs. The Bronx



Vice



Victoria & Abdul



A Walk Among the Tombstones



Walking Tall



Walk of Shame



Wanted



We Die Young



Welcome to Sudden Death



We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks



Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America



Wild Card



Wish Upon a Unicorn



Woman in Gold



Won't You Be My Neighbor?



XV Beyond the Tryline



The Yeti Adventures



You Cannot Hide



The Young Messiah



Zathura



The Zookeeper's Wife





Sarjat



The Adventures of Puss in Boots



All Hail King Julien



All Hail King Julien: Exiled



All Hail King Julien: Happy Birthday to You!



American Murder: The Family Next Door



Archibald's Next Big Thing



Arrested Development



Ash vs. Evil Dead



The Boss Baby: Back in Business



The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib



The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!



Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-Rama



Dawn of the Croods



Diary of a Gigolo



Dinotrux Happy Birthday to You



Dinotrux Supercharged



Dirty John



Dragons: Race to the Edge



Dragons: Rescue Riders



Dragons Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon



Dragons: Rescue Riders Huttsgalor Holiday



Dragons Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing



The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants



The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space!



El Final Del Paraiso



Fast & Furious: Spy Racers - Homecoming



Friday Night Lights



Gabby's Dollhouse



Go Dog Go



The Good Place



Greenleaf



High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule



House of Cards



The Inmate



Jenni Rivera: Mariposa De Barrio: La Serie



Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous



Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts



Knight Rider



Knight Rider 2000



Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight



The Last Kingdom



The Magicians



Malverde: El Santo Patrón



Marlon



Minions & More 1



Monster High: Electrified



New Girl



No Te Puedes Esconder



Peaky Blinders



Playing with Fire



Queen of the South



She-Ra and the Princess of Power



The Sinner



Spirit: Riding Free



Spirit: Riding Free - Pony Tales



Spirit: Riding Free - Ride Along Adventure



Spirit: Riding Free - Riding Academy



The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-A-Ween



Stargate: SG-1



Team Zenko Go



Time: The Kalief Browder Story



Trollhunters: Happy Birthday to You



Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia



Trolls: The Beat Goes On



Uncoupled



Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie



Vampire Academy



Van Helsing



VeggieTales in the City



Voltron: Legendary Defender



Wizards: Tales of Arcadia



Wyonna Earp



XV Beyond the Tryline



The Yeti Adventures



You Cannot Hide



The Young Messiah



Zathura



The Zookeeper's Wife





