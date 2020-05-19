 
Maailman johtava podcast, Joe Rogan Experience, siirtyy Spotifyhin yksinoikeudella

Kirjoittaja Matti Vähäkainu @ 19.5.2020 22:02

Maailman johtava podcast, Joe Rogan Experience, siirtyy Spotifyhin yksinoikeudella Mediapersoonana, koomikkona, UFC-kommentaattorina ja nykyisin erityisesti podcast-isäntänä tunnettu Joe Rogan on kertonut podcastinsä uusista tuulista tänään sosiaalisessa mediassa.
Joe Rogan Experience, eli tuttavallisemmin JRE, tulee saataville Spotifyn kautta syyskuun 1. päivä. Tämän lisäksi vielä suurempi paljastus on, että podcast siirtyy yksinoikeudella Spotifyn jakeluun loppuvuodesta.

Tämä koskee niin ääniversiota kuin videoversiota podcastistä. Aiemmin JRE on ollut nähtävillä YouTubessa, ja jatkossakin klippejä julkaistaan Googlen videoalustalla, mutta itse ohjelma näkyy loppuvuodesta alkaen vain Spotifyssä. Tarkkaa päivämäärää ei vielä kerrottu.

Joe Rogan kertoo Instagram-julkaisussa, että ohjelma on jatkossakin ilmainen ja Spotify ei tule vaikuttamaan ohjelman sisältöön millään tavoin. Käytännössä ohjelma siis jatkaa entisellään, mutta eri alustalla.

Tarina ei kerro kuinka paljon riihikuivaa ruotsalaisalusta on joutunut tarjoamaan yksinoikeudesta maailman puhutuimpaan podcastiin, jossa on nähty tänä vuonna mm. Elon Musk, Bill Maher, Robert Downey Jr. ja valtava joukko muita huippuvieraita.



Kyse kuitenkin podcast-kentän kautta-aikain merkittävimmästä siirtouutisesta.

View this post on Instagram

Announcement: the podcast is moving to @spotify! Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version. It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It's just a licensing deal, so Spotify won't have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I'm doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year. I'm excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!

A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) on

Maailman johtava podcast, Joe Rogan Experience, siirtyy Spotifyhin yksinoikeudella (19.5.2020 22:02)
