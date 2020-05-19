Maailman johtava podcast, Joe Rogan Experience, siirtyy Spotifyhin yksinoikeudella

View this post on Instagram

Announcement: the podcast is moving to @spotify! Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version. It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It's just a licensing deal, so Spotify won't have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I'm doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year. I'm excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!