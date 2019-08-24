First trailer for Disney+ original Star Wars series: The Mandalorian

Disney has released their first official trailer for the Lucasfilm show The Mandalorian. The Star Wars spinoff depicts the stories of the infamous bounty hunters from the planet Mandalore. Disney has released their first official trailer for the Lucasfilm show The Mandalorian. The Star Wars spinoff depicts the stories of the infamous bounty hunters from the planet Mandalore.

Most famous Mandalorian is of course Boba Fett, but The Mandalorian doesn't have a name. Not yet at least.



The series takes place a few years after the initial trilogy and follows "a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic".



You are to expect epic Star Wars scenery and gripping storytelling as well as lots of action, if the trailer is of any indication of the contents.



The show is starred by Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, among others. The show was created by Jon Favreau.



Premiere is set for November 12 on Disney+, and Disney+ only.





