 
AfterDawn > Uutiset > First trailer for Disney+ original Star Wars series: The Mandalorian

First trailer for Disney+ original Star Wars series: The Mandalorian

Kirjoittaja Matti Vähäkainu @ 24.8.2019 20:07

First trailer for Disney+ original Star Wars series: The Mandalorian Disney has released their first official trailer for the Lucasfilm show The Mandalorian. The Star Wars spinoff depicts the stories of the infamous bounty hunters from the planet Mandalore.
Most famous Mandalorian is of course Boba Fett, but The Mandalorian doesn't have a name. Not yet at least.

The series takes place a few years after the initial trilogy and follows "a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic".

You are to expect epic Star Wars scenery and gripping storytelling as well as lots of action, if the trailer is of any indication of the contents.

The show is starred by Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, among others. The show was created by Jon Favreau.

Premiere is set for November 12 on Disney+, and Disney+ only.


Tägit: Star Wars The Mandalorian Disney Disney+
<Netflixin kaikki palaavat Originals-sarjat syyskuussa
Edellinen Kirjoita kommentti

Kommentoi uutista

Mikäli sinulla ei ole vielä AfterDawn-käyttäjätunnusta, syötä allaolevaan kaavakkeeseen toivomasi käyttäjätunnus sekä sähköpostiosoitteesi. Lähetämme sinulle jälkikäteen aktivointilinkin antamaasi sähköpostiosoitteeseen.

Mikäli sinulla on jo ennestään AfterDawn-käyttäjätunnus, kirjaudu sisään seuraavan välilehden kautta.

Kirjaudu sisään käyttäen AfterDawn -käyttäjätunnustasi tai sähköpostiosoitettasi.




Tuoreimmat uutiset

First trailer for Disney+ original Star Wars series: The Mandalorian First trailer for Disney+ original Star Wars series: The Mandalorian (24.8.2019 20:07)
Disney has released their first official trailer for the Lucasfilm show The Mandalorian. The Star Wars spinoff depicts the stories of the infamous bounty hunters from the planet Mandalore. ....
Nämä 17 Nokia-puhelinta saavat päivityksen Android 10 -käyttöjärjestelmäversioon Nämä 17 Nokia-puhelinta saavat päivityksen Android 10 -käyttöjärjestelmäversioon (24.8.2019 14:10)
HMD Globalin tuotejohtaja Juho Sarvikas paljasti Twitterissä listan Nokia-puhelimista, jotka saavat tulevan Android 10 -päivityksen sekä päivityksen aikataulun. Lista julkaistiin sen jälkeen, ....
Netflixin kaikki palaavat Originals-sarjat syyskuussa Netflixin kaikki palaavat Originals-sarjat syyskuussa (23.8.2019 22:06)
Netflixin tuotanto kasvaa parillakymmenellä uudella Originals-sarjalla syyskuussa. Noista uutuussarjoista kerroimme jo aiemmin, mutta Netflixin syyskuun uutuuksiin kuuluu myös tietysti palaavia sarjoja. ....
Syyskuun Netflix Originals -elokuvat ja stand up -spesiaalit Syyskuun Netflix Originals -elokuvat ja stand up -spesiaalit (23.8.2019 20:40)
Netflixin syyskuun tarjonnasta löytyy parikymmentä uutta tv-sarjaa sekä tusinan verran palaavia sarjoja. Uutta on luonnollisesti tulossa myös elokuvien ja stand up -komiikan rintamalla, joskin ....
OnePlus-pomo: OnePlus TV kilpailee huippuvalmistajia, kuten Sonyä ja Samsungia, vastaan OnePlus-pomo: OnePlus TV kilpailee huippuvalmistajia, kuten Sonyä ja Samsungia, vastaan (23.8.2019 20:07)
OnePlus paljasti jo liki vuosi sitten, että yhtiö työstää omaa älytelkkariaan. Pian televisio on jo saapumassa markkinoille, mutta monta yksityiskohtaa on vielä hämärän peitossa. Osaan näistä ....

Viimeisimmät uutiskommentit

Uutisarkisto

Hintavertailusta poimittua:

Keskustelualueilta:

Lisätietoa:

© 1999-2019 AfterDawn Oy

Näiden sivujen mainosmyynnistä vastaa Nostemedia. Lue Mediatiedot.