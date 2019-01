Netflixiltä ja huippuohjaajilta animaatiosarja aikuisille: Love, Death, and Robots

Here's a sample of what you can expect from Tim Miller's (guy who did Deadpool) and David Fincher's (guy who did Fight Club) animated anthology Love, Death, and Robots:



🐺WEREWOLF SOLDIERS

🤖ROBOTS GONE WILD

🥛SENTIENT DAIRY

🕷ALIEN SPIDERS

😈BLOOD-THIRSTY DEMONS FROM HELL pic.twitter.com/obj5Dj5JRU