AfterDawn > Uutiset > Sony vastaa pelaajien raivoon – Fortnite-politiikkaan ei ole tulossa muutosta

Kirjoittaja Manu Pitkänen (Google+) @ 14.6.2018 18:18

Sony vastaa pelaajien raivoon – Fortnite-politiikkaan ei ole tulossa muutosta Epic julkaisi E3-messujen yhteydessä suositun Fortnite-pelinsä Nintendo Switchille. Samaan aikaan nousu iso poru siitä, ettei peliä aiemmin PlayStation 4:llä pelanneet voineet käyttää samaa pelitiliä Nintendo Switchillä.
Käytännössä siis Sony on estänyt Fortniten PlayStation-pelaajia pelaamasta peliä kilpailevilla konsoleilla -- pelitiliä voi kuitenkin käyttää mobiilissa tai tietokoneella. Nintendo Switchin lisäksi Sony on estänyt pelaamisen Xbox Onella. PlayStationilla aloitettua peliä ei voi jatkaa muilla konsoleilla, joten edessä on uuden tilin luominen ja aloittaminen täysin alusta.

Asiasta nousi ison kokoluokan poru pelaajayhteisön sisällä. Tämä pakotti Sonyn julkaisemaan seuraavan kommentin:

"We're always open to hearing what the PlayStation community is interested in to enhance their gaming experience. Fortnite is already a huge hit with PS4 fans, offering a true free-to-play experience so gamers can jump in and play online. With 79 million PS4s sold around the world and more than 80 million monthly active users on PlayStation Network, we've built a huge community of gamers who can play together on Fortnite and all online titles. We also offer Fortnite cross-play support with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, expanding the opportunity for Fortnite fans on PS4 to play with even more gamers on other platforms."

Toisin sanoen pelaajat saavat ilmaista mielipiteitään, mutta Sony ei ainakaan tällä haavaa aio tehdä asialle mitään.

